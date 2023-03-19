StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.60.

NYSE COO opened at $341.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,195,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

