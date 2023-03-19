StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NPO opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

