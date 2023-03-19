StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

