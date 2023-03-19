StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

