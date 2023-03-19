StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LCNB by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LCNB by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

