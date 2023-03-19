StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 36,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ana Radeljevic acquired 4,156 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,055 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
