StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

