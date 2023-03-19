StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $175.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

