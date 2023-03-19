StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $109.51.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

