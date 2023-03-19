StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24.
About NovaGold Resources
