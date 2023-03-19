StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.69.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.