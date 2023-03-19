StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $644.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,620,000.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
