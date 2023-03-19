StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

