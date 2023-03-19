StockNews.com Begins Coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

