StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.
Five9 Trading Down 2.3 %
FIVN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.41. 1,107,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five9
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
