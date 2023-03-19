Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,081.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

