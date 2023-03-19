Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

