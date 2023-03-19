Stonnington Group LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.