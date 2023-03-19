Stonnington Group LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
