Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 2,015 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $270,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

ADP stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

