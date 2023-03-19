Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.