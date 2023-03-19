Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

UNP stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

