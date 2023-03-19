Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 2,457,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

