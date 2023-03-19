Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of SYM opened at $18.72 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

