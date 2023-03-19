T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

