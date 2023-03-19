Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.