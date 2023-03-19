Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $75,025.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,166,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $75,025.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,166,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $867,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
