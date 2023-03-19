Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.71. The stock had a trading volume of 244,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.34. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

