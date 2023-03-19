Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 410,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

