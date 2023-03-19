Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 92,074 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 563.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 5.71% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 174,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.54 on Friday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

