Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

