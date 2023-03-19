Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

