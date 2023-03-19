Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.