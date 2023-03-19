Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

