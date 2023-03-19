Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IEI stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
