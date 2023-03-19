Telemus Capital LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

