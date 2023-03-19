Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.