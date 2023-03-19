Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE APD opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

