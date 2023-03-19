Telemus Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

