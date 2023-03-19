Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.