Telemus Capital LLC Sells 17,569 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

