Telemus Capital LLC Sells 49 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,386.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

