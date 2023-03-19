Telemus Capital LLC Sells 822 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.95% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 241,066 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,796,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.