Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $775.92 million and $91.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,457,535,923 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,054,554,730 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

