Terra Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Terra has a market capitalization of $353.82 million and approximately $72.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003292 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 236,582,365 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

