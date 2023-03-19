The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,912,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.