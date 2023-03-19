The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $303.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

