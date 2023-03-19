The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 1.5 %
The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.41.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
