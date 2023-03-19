The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $209.25 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $209.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

