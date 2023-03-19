The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 34,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,638,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $142,314,000 after purchasing an additional 275,831 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4,236.2% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.