TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $3.48 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $23.00.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

